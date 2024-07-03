The festival was founded and organised by Crystal Lucas and was held at Worksop’s Masonic Hall.

Since then the event has continued to grow and gain support from the community.

And for the first time this year a full road closure will be in place for the parade to walk from the Worksop Train Station, along Carlton Road, passing through Victoria Square and Watson’s Road junctions, onto Bridge Place/Street, and concluding the march by joining the main event on old Market Square.

Crystal was also recently awarded a Certification of Achievement from Bassetlaw District Council for her passion and dedication to Worksop Pride.

She said: “There are lots of things taking place on the day and the Parade announcement is a huge boost to all the efforts made to make this day inclusive.”

1 . Worksop Pride 2016 Worksop had its first Pride event at the Ambassador Room in 2016Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

2 . Worksop Pride 2016 Worksop had its first Pride event at the Ambassador Room in 2016Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

3 . Worksop Pride 2016 Worksop had its first Pride event at the Ambassador Room in 2016Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales