Do you remember any of these?

IN PICTURES: 10 long gone and forgotten Worksop shops from days gone bye

Worksop’s town centre is an ever-changing retail landscape, with new stores opening and others shutting up shop all the time.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:15 BST

But take a look at these 10 formerly thriving businesses from days gone bye.

Are there any that you remember?

This photograph, dating from 1934, appeared in a Christmas advert in the Worksop Guardian for Sissons and Son - located at 31-33 Bridge Street. It is not known exactly when the store closed, but it was more recently a newsagent.

1. Sissons and Son

This photograph, dating from 1934, appeared in a Christmas advert in the Worksop Guardian for Sissons and Son - located at 31-33 Bridge Street. It is not known exactly when the store closed, but it was more recently a newsagent. Photo: x

Located in Worksop's 'Top Market' this store specialised in the production and sale of boiled sweets, including humbugs and pear drops. Residents would queue on a Saturday night until 'not one was left'.

2. The Old Sweet Factory

Located in Worksop's 'Top Market' this store specialised in the production and sale of boiled sweets, including humbugs and pear drops. Residents would queue on a Saturday night until 'not one was left'. Photo: x

Located in Bridge Street, Forrest's ironmongers was founded in the 1860s and remained at this location until 1981, when it was purchased by an employee and moved to a new location.

3. Forrest's

Located in Bridge Street, Forrest's ironmongers was founded in the 1860s and remained at this location until 1981, when it was purchased by an employee and moved to a new location. Photo: x

Little is known of this former shop but it was located on Potter Street at its junction with Langley Street. This photograph dates from 1978.

4. G K Boardman House Furnishers Shop

Little is known of this former shop but it was located on Potter Street at its junction with Langley Street. This photograph dates from 1978. Photo: x

