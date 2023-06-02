IN PICTURES: 10 long gone and forgotten Worksop shops from days gone bye

Worksop’s town centre is an ever-changing retail landscape, with new stores opening and others shutting up shop all the time.
But take a look at these 10 formerly thriving businesses from days gone bye.
Are there any that you remember?
1. Sissons and Son
This photograph, dating from 1934, appeared in a Christmas advert in the Worksop Guardian for Sissons and Son - located at 31-33 Bridge Street. It is not known exactly when the store closed, but it was more recently a newsagent. Photo: x
2. The Old Sweet Factory
Located in Worksop's 'Top Market' this store specialised in the production and sale of boiled sweets, including humbugs and pear drops. Residents would queue on a Saturday night until 'not one was left'. Photo: x
3. Forrest's
Located in Bridge Street, Forrest's ironmongers was founded in the 1860s and remained at this location until 1981, when it was purchased by an employee and moved to a new location. Photo: x
4. G K Boardman House Furnishers Shop
Little is known of this former shop but it was located on Potter Street at its junction with Langley Street. This photograph dates from 1978. Photo: x