2 . Torvill and Dean: Our Last Dance

Seize your chance to see the world's most famous ice dancing duo, Torvill & Dean perform together on ice, before they retire from skating for good. Join Nottingham's ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they embark on their last ever UK tour together, Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance. The duo will be at the arena from Saturday, April 19-Sunday, April 20, 2025. Photo: Alfie Hitchcock