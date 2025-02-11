Utilita Arena Sheffield is situated on Broughton Lane and has a capacity of 13,600 people, making it one of the largest indoor arenas in the UK.
This year, the arena features a variety of tours and events, from pop icons to comedy legends. Be sure to check them out!
1. Sheffield arena
Utilita Arena Sheffield. Photo: Utilita Arena Sheffield/ASM Global
2. Torvill and Dean: Our Last Dance
Seize your chance to see the world's most famous ice dancing duo, Torvill & Dean perform together on ice, before they retire from skating for good. Join Nottingham's ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they embark on their last ever UK tour together, Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance. The duo will be at the arena from Saturday, April 19-Sunday, April 20, 2025. Photo: Alfie Hitchcock
3. Peter Kay Live
Peter Kay, one of Britain's most beloved comedians, is returning to stand-up comedy after twelve years. He will perform at Sheffield's arena on Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, and again on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Photo: Peter Kay promoter
4. Olly Murs
Fresh from his nationwide tour as a special guest to Take That last year, Olly Murs will embark on a massive UK arena tour this spring. He will be at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Photo: Olly Murs/PRESS