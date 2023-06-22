Improvement scheme for busy Nottinghamshire roundabouts is a step closer thanks to an extra £10.8 million investment

The extra investment will help deliver design improvements to the scheme following consultation feedback, as well as funding changes required to secure planning permission, and mitigating an increase in costs due to inflationary pressures and project management fees.

Improvements include additional measures to protect residential properties affected by the scheme, a revised drainage and landscaping strategy in Lowdham, a new Pegasus crossing, bridleway and landscaping at Kirk Hill to aid horse riders and an increased Biodiversity Net Gain mitigation scheme at Ollerton Roundabout to secure benefits for nature and wildlife habitat.

Improvements to the Mickledale Lane junction will now include traffic signals, which were strongly supported by local road users during the original consultation due to their benefits in creating easy access to and from local villages.

An artist impression of the Lowdham roundabout

Plans had moved away from traffic signals in order to fulfil the Department for Transport’s (DfT) journey time saving requirements that were needed to secure Government funding, but these plans will now be moved forward and will be funded by the county council at a cost of approximately £5million.

A consultation on a new design layout for the junction will take place later this year.

Coun Keith Girling, county council's cabinet member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said: “This extra £5.8 million reflects Nottinghamshire County Council’s absolute commitment to delivering the A614/A6097 improvement scheme.

"We will continue to push forward with this vitally important scheme to improve local and regional connectivity and support growth and investment in Nottinghamshire. Improving access to training and jobs, and helping businesses to move goods more efficiently, is central to making our local economy stronger.

“Our further investment just goes to show our commitment to removing peak period traffic congestion along this busy route, significantly improving journey time for commuters and local businesses and unlocking major development sites nearby.