Signs of mould at the NCHA property

A Worksop woman fears she could spend Christmas in a homeless shelter following a catalogue of issues with her housing association property over a five year period.

It would be the second time Nicola Jenkinson, aged 42, has been be forced to take shelter in a homeless facility after being plagued with damp, mould and flooding issues in her Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) properties over the years.

Nicola, currently of Baker Close, first moved into a NCHA property five years ago and says the toll on her mental health since has been devastating.

She said: “I became a tenant in 2019, in a downstairs flat, and unfortunately had three leaks from the flat above in the three and a half years I lived in that property.

Nicola has been plagued with issues at her NCHA properties over the past five years

“If they happened out of hours, I was told to wait with water cascading through the ceiling until property services reopened, on one occasion, I was five days with no visit.

“During the pandemic I was left with damp, mould and a hole in my kitchen ceiling for over a year, due to a shortage of contractors.

“My last leak was that bad I was decanted into the homeless shelter for five months, no repairs were undertaken throughout any of that.

"I was eventually moved into a upstairs flat on the same estate, I was at breaking point.

Nicola has been plagued with flooding, damp and mould issues at her NCHA properties over a five year period

“This flat was disgusting, full of nicotine stains, lots of outstanding repairs and leaks.

"No one believed I had a leak for six months. In December the mould started to form, water cascaded down the walls, only my housing officer believed I wasn't neglecting the flat.”

In June Nicola opened a formal complaint and a partial new roof was installed in September but is already leaking again.

“I've also been informed I'm likely to be back in the shelter for Christmas, as the contractor won't have immediate availability and it's likely not going to be safe to remain here.

“I am a single female, with mental health issues, increased dramatically by the last five years. I’m expected to go back into a homeless shelter or live indefinitely with black wet walls again as NCHA can't do a timely repair or blame it on the customer.”

Guy Stovold, Assistant Director for Homes and Wellbeing at NCHA: “We’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to Ms Jenkinson for the delays she’s experienced with various repairs to her home.

“At NCHA we take instances of damp and mould very seriously.

“Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, including a lack of available tradespeople and a backlog of repairs, we did not complete the necessary repairs to Ms Jenkinson’s home in a reasonable timescale.”

Mr Stovold said an offer of compensation has been made and the company have now moved away from a contracted repairs service and now complete works using an in-house team which has significantly decreased customer waiting times.

Work needed to improve the ventilation of her home has already begun and is due to be completed this week.

He added: “We will continue to support Ms Jenkinson throughout the process and look to resolve her open complaint with us as soon as possible.”