Illustrator and former Children's Laureate coming to Creswell Crags for poetry reading in Robin Hood Cave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, October 14, Chris Riddell will be reading poetry from the most recent book he has illustrated, ‘Gods and Monsters’ in the setting of Robin Hood Cave, before returning to the museum to deliver a live talk and drawing session.

Having been inspired by the incredible history of Creswell Crags, Chris’s new illustrations will have a pre-historic twist to enthral the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris will be talking all about his work as an illustrator and highlighting the drawings he has created for the new book, a collection of poems inspired by Gods and Monsters stretching back across the millennia and compiled by Ana Sampson.

Award-winning illustrator and former Children's Laureate, Chris Riddell, is coming to Creswell Crags

The event with Chris Riddell is part of a dual anniversary at Creswell Crags this year as the team have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of the discovery of the Rock Art and the 5th anniversary of the discovery of the Witch Marks.

Hannah Steggles, head of Public Engagement, said: “Hosting this event with Chris Riddell is really exciting for us.

“As an award-winning illustrator, Chris has helped to narrate some of the most memorable children’s books of recent times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The connection to art and storytelling at the Crags dates back thousands of years and this event will inspire the next generation of artists and narrators, which is something we love to do here.”