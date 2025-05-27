‘I do not feel safe in Worksop as my abuser is here’

Emma Bardney was 13 when she was sexually abused by her foster father, and now says she is afraid to enter Worksop, as she fears he lives merely miles away from her Bassetlaw home.

Emma Bardney, 54, has chosen to waive her anonymity regarding her past sexual abuse, to express her concerns about the justice system.

Emma’s abuser, Stephen Noy, formerly of Doncaster, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a girl under 16-years-old, five counts of sexual assault on a girl under 14-years-old and two of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13-years-old, following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in 2015.

He has since been released on license after serving only half of his sentence.

Emma shared she is trying her best to move on with her life but seeing her abuser again has been a trigger.

Emma stated that she faced numerous challenges when trying to address her safety concerns with the probation service, which ultimately led to Noy being moved out of Retford.

However, she explained that it took nearly four months of feeling like a prisoner in her own workplace before any action was taken.

Although the probation service assured Emma that Noy had been relocated out of the Bassetlaw area, she believes he now lives in Worksop, which she shared is still ‘worryingly’ close to her Bassetlaw home.

Emma explained: “I feel like I cannot visit Worksop anymore, and I feel trapped.

“I am frightened to go into town or even use the hospital in case he is there. How can this happen?”

Emma approached the Worksop Guardian because she said the people of Worksop should be aware of the risks in their community.

She added: “I believe the people of Worksop should be informed about the risks in their community and how the probation service is failing in its responsibilities.”

Emma said Noy made her have sex with him, and abused her most weekends until she was 17.

Noy was eventually sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison decades later when another victim came forward to report him.

In March of last year, Noy was released from prison after serving only half of his sentence.

Emma shared how following his release, a series of exclusion zones were established to prevent him from being near his victims and to restrict his access to certain areas.

However, Emma encountered her abuser face-to-face when she said he was housed just yards from her Retford workplace after his release.

She criticised the probation service for allowing this encounter to occur.

Despite believing he was living in Yorkshire, Emma unexpectedly ran into Noy in June 2024 as he was leaving Morrisons supermarket in Retford.

When seeing him again, all the memories of his abuse came flooding back, she shared.

She said: “I felt unsafe. It severely impacted my mental health.”

Emma said Noy had been placed in housing just 200 yards from her workplace, raising concerns about the possibility of encountering him again.

Emma reached out to The Yorkshire and the Humber Probation Service to express her worries and was informed that he would need to provide at least a day's notice if he wanted to visit her public-facing workplace.

After a prolonged struggle with the probation service and receiving letters from both her psychologist and psychiatrist detailing the negative impact on her mental health, Noy was relocated from Retford in February of this year (2025).

But Emma now believes Noy is living in Worksop.

Sadly, Emma's childhood was marked with abuse and feelings of unsafety since as young as she can remember.

When her mother was tragically killed in a car accident in 1977, Emma went to live with her father aged 10.

She said her father then physically abused her during the incredibly difficult time and, aged 12, she was placed into a children's home in Worksop.

While there, she said a staff member sexually abused her for a year.

When Noy, then 28, fostered her with his wife – Emma, then 13, thought she had escaped the abuse, but sadly the abuse continued.

Despite her traumatic past, Emma is now married and has two children.

She wants to move forward with her life and feel safe, whether she is shopping at the supermarket, attending work, or visiting friends, without the fear of encountering her abuser.

Her message to the community is as follows: “I personally feel the public should know where sex offenders are placed.

“People have children, and everyone should feel safe in their homes and workplaces.

“What is being done to protect individuals and victims from sex offenders?”

Your Guardian contacted the Ministry of Justice for a comment, and a spokesperson said: “Victims must feel safe, which is why offenders released on licence must follow strict conditions, such as curfews and exclusion zones that prevent them approaching their victims.

“They face going back to prison if they break the rules.”

Guidance issued

On release:

Offenders released on licence are supervised by the Probation Service and are subject to strict conditions including restrictions on their movements and contact with others. They can be recalled to prison for breaking the rules or exhibiting behaviour suggesting they pose an increased risk to the public.

Licence conditions can include restrictions on where offenders can travel, who they can contact, wearing a tag, to abide by a curfew, restrictions on phone and internet use, and living at a particular address.

Accommodation for offenders on licence is thoroughly risk-assessed to ensure public safety.

On licence conditions:

Victims who qualify for the Probation Service’s statutory Victim Contact Scheme have the right to make representations about licence conditions that relate to them.

They must be informed about relevant conditions that are included in the offender’s licence. This is a statutory right, detailed in section 35 of the Domestic Violence, Crime and Victims Act 2004 (2004 Act).

In this case, the Ministry of Justice spokesperson said the correct process was followed by the VLO, who fully informed the victim of the options available to her in regards to making representations for licence conditions.

For more information visit: www.gov.uk/government/news/licence-conditions-and-how-the-parole-board-use-them.

A list of supportive services for survivors of sexual abuse and rape can be found at sexualabusesupport.campaign.gov.uk/get-confidential-support/.