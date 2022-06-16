Hundreds of residents object to plans to build massive industrial park at Shireoaks.

Plans to create the new development, consisting of two buildings and a gatehouse with a combined floor area of 486,044 ft sq have been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.

The proposed employment park, located just off the A57, is on land traditionally used for farming, but developers say it has been proposed on land already designated for employment purposes.

A design and access statement, submitted to council planners as part of the application process, states: “The proposed development has been designed to maximise site safety and minimise crime.

The application will be considered by Bassetlaw District Council

“The design proposals provide a clear sense of site ownership and provide clearly established public and private areas.

"All restricted areas are securely screened and privatised. The service area will be enclosed with robust two-metre-high fencing.

"Internal and external lighting will be installed which will ensure the site is well lit.

"This will promote a feeling of safety for customers and staff.

"Clearly marked footpaths and vehicular routes to and through the site will be well lit and maintained and ensure the separation of pedestrians and vehicles to create a safe environment for all.”

The document states that the site is surrounded by agricultural land and residential developments, and is located on good transport links.

Objections raised by parish councillors include the development overshadowing residential developments and roads not being suitable for such a large number of vehicles.

Residents have also raised concerns over air quality, with one objector taking to social media to claim that the site will be processing 40 trucks per hour diring the daytime. There is also provision for hundreds of staff parking spaces at the location.