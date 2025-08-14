Hundreds of homes are currently in the pipeline across Nottinghamshire under applications waiting for council approval.

The Labour government’s housing target is to build 1.5 million homes within the next five years.

Housing development projects can take years to go through the formal planning process, often having years between initial outline plans being submitted to subsequent plans relating to the scheme’s layout being approved.

The largest single outline application – meaning the initial plans for a development – waiting for council approval is 420 homes in Toton by Bloor Homes.

The large-scale Top Wighay development near Hucknall saw its outline plans for nearly 800 homes first approved in April 2021, and the first houses could be finished by next year.

Another scheme of up to 190 homes could also see the Thoresby Colliery development expand its total housing numbers if approved.

Here are the biggest applications across the county’s boroughs and districts relating to initial outline plans for around 200 homes or more.

Broxtowe

The final decision on the outline plans for up to 420 homes on land west of Stapleford Lane, Toton, will be decided by the council.

The scheme was submitted by Bloor Homes in May 2024 and relates to an 18.96-hectare patch of land previously earmarked for HS2’s Eastern Leg, which was scrapped in 2021.

It includes 7.72 hectares of open space, cycle and pedestrian links, with the council’s planning portal showing consultation on the scheme started on August 4.

Bloor Homes also has a separate application through Broxtowe Borough Council’s planning system for 155 homes on land east of Stapleford Lane, Toton, which was submitted in March 2025.

Consultation on this scheme ran from May 7 and will be decided by the council.

Mansfield

Gladman Developments Ltd submitted outline plans to Mansfield District Council in June 2025 for up to 235 homes and open space on land south of Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

A decision on the proposed development will be given by the council at a later stage.

Newark and Sherwood

The former Thoresby Colliery on the edge of Edwinstowe is currently undergoing redevelopment after closing in July 2015.

The complete regeneration of the site was given planning permission in 2019 which was designed to see 800 new homes in total – with homes already being built.

But there is currently a planning application awaiting a decision in Newark and Sherwood District Council’s planning portal – submitted by Harworth Estates in February 2024 – that is requesting to increase the number of homes provided in Phase 6a and 7.

It is for up to 190 homes, meaning if it is approved it would bring the total number of homes in the wider regeneration scheme up to 990.

Rushcliffe

Two planning applications are both running for Tollerton land, covering Tollerton Airfield, which is in Rushcliffe Borough Council’s local plan for development.

The first outline application was received in December 2020 for up to 2,250 new homes, a primary school and local centre. This was submitted on behalf of Taylor Wimpey and Barwood.

In March 2024 a hybrid application was submitted on behalf of Vistry for full planning permission for 400 homes and outline permission for up to an extra 1,200 homes, a second primary school, sports pitches and open spaces.

These two schemes have been through consultation periods with residents and other consultees but no formal decision has yet been made – they could deliver up to 3,850 homes.

Ashfield

There are no known larger outline planning applications over 200 homes that are awaiting a decision in Ashfield District.

Bassetlaw

There are no known larger outline planning applications over 200 homes that are awaiting a decision in Bassetlaw District.

Gedling

There are no known larger outline planning applications over 200 homes that are awaiting a decision in Gedling Borough.

Nottingham City

There are no known larger outline planning applications over 200 homes that are awaiting a decision in Nottingham City.