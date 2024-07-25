Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firearms officers responded to hundreds of incidents in Nottinghamshire last year, new figures show.

While police officers do not routinely carry guns in the UK, forces may use specially-trained firearms officers in response to some crimes.

The Gun Control Network said the low rates of police firearm discharge are "very welcome".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Home Office show Nottinghamshire Police deployed these officers in 245 operations in the year to March, up from 196 the year before.

Hundreds of firearms operations in Nottinghamshire last year. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Officers have been called to 1,016 incidents in the past five years.

There was a four per cent drop in the number of operations across England and Wales – from 18,400 in 2022-23 to 17,589 last year.

The Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police – the two largest forces in the country – were responsible for the greatest number of operations, carrying out 19 per cent and 12 per cent of them respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Peter Squires, of the GCN, said the fall in the number of deployments "reflects a welcome fall in the frequency of incidents requiring police armed attendance".

He added: "Following the police shooting of Chris Kaba in September 2022 and the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to charge the officer responsible, there have been rumblings of disquiet amongst armed officers and a number have resigned their armed authority, further accelerating the decline in numbers of armed officers.

"The extremely low rates of police firearm discharge are very welcome, as are the underlying low rates of gun-enabled crime, necessitating police armed deployments."

Dr Squires said falling rates support the argument that containing the proliferation of firearms, there is less need for armed policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show that there were 60 police officers trained to use firearms in Nottinghamshire a fall on the 66 a year earlier.

Despite this, firearms were "intentionally discharged" at a person just twice in 2023-24, compared to ten times a year earlier.