Residents watched personalised lanterns float under the sunset at Bluebell Wood’s third Light up the Lake event, held on Saturday September 23.

Alongside this moving display were songs performed by students from The Voice Academy Choir.

Stephanie Mulhearn attended the event in remembrance of her son, Alex, who passed away last year.

Hundreds ‘Light up the Lake’ at Bluebell Wood event for third year running. Pictured students from The Voice Academy Choir

She said: “It’s our second year at Light up the Lake and we’re here to remember Alex and all those who have sadly passed away. It means an awful lot to be here and it’s so incredible, you feel an emotion you just can’t describe.”

Beth Cole, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We were so touched to see everyone come together to pay tribute to those they have lost, and celebrate the loved ones they treasure. Looking out over the lake and seeing the lanterns float out on the water was very special.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make our 2023 Light up the Lake so special, including the wonderful team at Manvers Lake for hosting us once again and all the volunteers who helped. We are also very grateful to The Voice Academy Performance Choir who sung so beautifully during the evening.

“Finally, thank you so much to those who dedicated a lantern this year. With your help, we have raised much-needed funds for families who need us.”

The event held at Wath-upon-Dearne was the third time the hospice had hosted Light up the Lake.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice supports children and young people with life-shortening conditions, and the event helped raise funds towards the vital services they provide for families.

For those who missed out on the opportunity to remember and celebrate loved ones this year, Bluebell Wood will soon be launching its ‘Twinkle, twinkle’ winter appeal. To find out more visit www.bluebellwood.org/twinkle23