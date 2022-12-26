Huge relief for scam victims as Nottinghamshire Police help recover £300,000

Seventeen victims were reimbursed over the past year after the officers helped them submit claims to their banks, which have a duty to protect customers from cyber crime and fraud.

In some instances, the officers also helped victims take their cases to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Advertisement

In total, the force’s fraud and cyber 'Protect' teams, set up to educate the public on how to stop scammers, helped victims recover £305,226.29 over the past year.

Notts Police protect officers Lucy Kennedy, Mark Lonsdale, Kirsty Jackson and Dale Richardson

Kirsty Jackson, who joined the cyber protect team in 2018, said: “I’ve been helping one lady who lost £10,000 in a scam – it was all the money she had and wanted this to pay for her funeral, something that was very important to her.

“It was so sad. She told me she’d been crying every day and felt too ashamed to tell her family. This is common amongst victims. It’s hard to see the impact scams have on victims both financially and emotionally, that’s what drives me to help in any way I can."

Advertisement

The process of submitting indemnity claims can be difficult to navigate. Most victims don’t even realise this is an option and for vulnerable and elderly people this is even more challenging for them.

Advertisement

By stepping in to help, the cyber and fraud protect teams have helped some victims get back their entire life savings.

Dale Richardson, who joined the fraud protect team in 2020, said the impact of such scams should not be underestimated.

Advertisement

She said: “When you visit elderly people who have worked hard all their lives lose their life savings, it’s really upsetting.

“One of the victims I helped was devastated when he lost his savings. After a couple of calls to the bank whilst visiting him and giving him advise, he felt a lot better that someone was there to help him. When I called him for an update and he said that he had gotten the money back, he was ecstatic.

Advertisement