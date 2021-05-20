Howzat for a great fundraising event as cricket ace Matthew Hoggard supports Rainbows Hospice

Matthew, who is a patron for the charity, which supports youngsters from right across Nottinghamshire, will hold the event on Thursday, May 27, via Zoom.

Working alongside Tomintoul Whisky, the event will see attendees receive a package containing three drams of Tomintoul’s finest whiskies together with some specially selected, freshly prepared, ready cooked, barbecue treats from Hoggy’s Grill.

There will also be a Q&A with Matthew, where people can ask about anything from burgers to cricket.

Former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard is hosting a vitual barbecue night in aid of Rainbows Hospice.

Matthew, who has raised thousands for the East Midlands-based charity over the years, played cricket for Yorkshire, Leicestershire and England during his illustrious career.

He said: “My wife, Sarah, and I are passionate about Rainbows, it is such a wonderful place. Obviously, the past year has been a difficult time for the charity in terms of fundraising and we wanted to do something to help.

“We hope the evening will be a lot of fun for everyone taking part. At a time when it is difficult to meet friends and family, this event allows people to be sociable in the comfort of their own home while supporting a fantastic cause.”

Ali Furlong, head of community and events at Rainbows, added: “We are always bowled over by the support we get from Matthew and Sarah and we know this event will be a real hit. We hope that people sign up and help Matthew to raise funds that help us to provide our vital services.”

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £40 per person. All drinks and food will be sent in advance of the evening.

Nottinghamshire folk who want to book a place can visit rainbows.co.uk/hoggysgrill

