Howzat as Nottingham's Robin Hood Beer Festival returns to Trent Bridge this October

Nottingham’s most esteemed breweries will be standing shoulder to shoulder with old favourites and newer creations, along with a wide choice from all over the country.

Cider makers will also be in on the act with a wide choice from near and far and a selection of food vendors will also be dotted around the festival site.

Entertainment will also be provided in two locations.

The Robin Hood Beer Festival returns to Trent Bridge this October

Steve Westby, Nottingham CAMRA chairman, said: “Trent Bridge has been the perfect partner for us in the last two years as we have seen the festival grow and grow into its new home.

"Hosting the festival in the surrounds of one of the most prestigious cricket grounds in the world adds a real sense of occasion."

Michael Temple, Nottinghamshire County Cricket commercial director, added: “We’re delighted to be hosting the festival for the third year in succession which has grown both in size and stature during it’s time at Trent Bridge.

"This is one of the most historic cricket grounds in the world which adds a unique flavour and has seen thousands of the Nottinghamshire public turn out to support the event.”

Tickets are on sale now and festival-goers can secure theirs for less during the early-bird window, which runs until July 28 with admission available from £13.

The admission price includes tokens for one-and-a-half pints of most beers or ciders and includes a complimentary glass that you are welcome to take home with you.

Ticket prices will increase after the early-bird window ends and on the day, so early booking is advised.

In addition those who purchase tickets during the early-bird window will be able to claim a free ticket to Notts Outlaws v Yorkshire Vikings in the One-Day Cup on Saturday, August 5.

Patrons attending on the Friday and Saturday can also enhance their experience with hospitality with four-bowl food dishes in Trent Bridge’s Derek Randall Suite, accompanied by expertly-paired beers.

Guests can also take part in a ‘meet the brewer’ Q&A session and explore some of the more fabled corners of the venue on a guided tour.