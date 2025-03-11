A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.
Defibrillators play a vital role in communities because they can save lives.
When they deliver an electric shock to help restart a person's heart, this greatly improving the chances of survival, especially if used within the first few minutes of the event.
Without immediate intervention, most cardiac arrests can be fatal.
For advice on how to use a defibrillator, visit www.sja.org.uk/get-advice/how-to/how-to-use-a-defibrillator/.
These newly installed defibrillators are accessible across Bassetlaw on a 24/7 basis for public and business use in a time of need.