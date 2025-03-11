How to save a life: Six new defibrillators installed across Bassetlaw

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Mar 2025, 09:18 BST
Six new defibrillators have been installed throughout Bassetlaw, thanks to North Notts BID.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Defibrillators play a vital role in communities because they can save lives.

When they deliver an electric shock to help restart a person's heart, this greatly improving the chances of survival, especially if used within the first few minutes of the event.

Without immediate intervention, most cardiac arrests can be fatal.

For advice on how to use a defibrillator, visit www.sja.org.uk/get-advice/how-to/how-to-use-a-defibrillator/.

These newly installed defibrillators are accessible across Bassetlaw on a 24/7 basis for public and business use in a time of need.

1. Samworth Brothers

1. Samworth Brothers

Samworth Brothers, food manufacturers, located at Worksop S80 2RT.

2. Romans Rest

2. Romans Rest

Roman's Rest pub is located at Celtic Point, Raymoth Lane, Worksop S81 7AZ.

3. Elddis Transport Ltd

3. Elddis Transport Ltd

Elddis Transport Ltd can be found at Elkesley Business Park, Retford, DN22 0QL.

4. Stanley Street Sports & Social Club

4. Stanley Street Sports & Social Club

Stanley Street Sports & Social Club is on 2 Stanley Street, Worksop, S81 7HX.

