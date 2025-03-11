A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Defibrillators play a vital role in communities because they can save lives.

When they deliver an electric shock to help restart a person's heart, this greatly improving the chances of survival, especially if used within the first few minutes of the event.

Without immediate intervention, most cardiac arrests can be fatal.

For advice on how to use a defibrillator, visit www.sja.org.uk/get-advice/how-to/how-to-use-a-defibrillator/.

These newly installed defibrillators are accessible across Bassetlaw on a 24/7 basis for public and business use in a time of need.

1 . Samworth Brothers Samworth Brothers, food manufacturers, located at Worksop S80 2RT. Photo: North Notts BID Photo Sales

2 . Romans Rest Roman's Rest pub is located at Celtic Point, Raymoth Lane, Worksop S81 7AZ. Photo: North Notts BID Photo Sales

3 . Elddis Transport Ltd Elddis Transport Ltd can be found at Elkesley Business Park, Retford, DN22 0QL. Photo: North Notts BID Photo Sales

4 . Stanley Street Sports & Social Club Stanley Street Sports & Social Club is on 2 Stanley Street, Worksop, S81 7HX. Photo: North Notts BID Photo Sales