How to help your children reduce screen time over summer in Nottinghamshire

According to recent national news, the government may implement restrictions on children's access to social media apps once they reach a two-hour limit.
This consideration arises from research published in 2025 that has found that one in five children spent at least seven hours a day using phones and tablets.
In addition to the proposed two-hour cap per platform, discussions are also underway regarding a potential ban on social media usage during school hours or at night.
With this contemporary issue in mind, we've listed some alternative ideas to help manage screen time over the summer here in Nottinghamshire.
Do you agree with implementing a social media ban for children, or do you believe it is a step too far?
1. AdobeStock_178764724.jpeg
Research published in 2025 has found that one in five children spent at least seven hours a day using phones and tablets. (image: JackF - stock.adobe.com) Photo: JackF - stock.adobe.com
2. Spend time in nature
I believe that spending time in nature should be the top option on our list. It truly is the best way to learn, have fun, and take a break from screens. With many green spaces and parks nearby, we have several great options to enjoy during the summer holidays. In particular, be sure to check out the events happening at Sherwood Forest this August. Children can put down their tablets and computer games and live like an outlaw for a day, in the heart of Nottinghamshire. Photo: Spend time in nature
3. Baking
There’s nothing quite as enjoyable as taking out all the utensils and covering the kitchen counter with ingredients to bake delicious treats. If you were born before the early 2000s, you probably have fond memories of baking with your parents or grandparents, eagerly waiting for a chance to lick the bowl. Why not start with something simple like cookies and gradually try more complex recipes throughout the summer? Before you know it, you'll be ready for Bake Off! Photo: contributed
4. Visit the beach
How about a beach day? Although we’re in the Midlands and don’t have a beach nearby, there are some commercial beaches just an hour away. The closest beaches to Mansfield are along the Lincolnshire coast, with Skegness, Mablethorpe, and Cleethorpes being popular destinations. If you're up for a longer drive, you can also consider Formby and Blackpool. Photo: Adobe Stock
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.