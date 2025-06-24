How owners can book a visit to Worksop's new dog park
At Welbeck Dog Park, there are two purpose-built, enclosed dog playfields featuring secure fencing, shelters, water troughs, and seating areas.
Shire Paddocks includes a variety of equipment for your dog to run and exercise, while The Gallops provides a tree-shaded space for your dog to explore without any equipment.
These secure spaces allow dogs to roam freely among the long grass and under the shade of the trees, eliminating the typical worries associated with off-lead play.
The Dog Park is located at the beginning of the Harley Art Trail, accessible via the Courtyard gate at the end of the Harley Gallery and across the controlled crossing.
The park is open daily from 7am-4pm, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and Easter Sunday.
To ensure a smooth visit, advanced booking is essential; as the park does not accept walk-in bookings.
Free parking is available in the main car park, which is just a one to two-minute walk from the dog fields.
During a visit, owners and their dogs will have exclusive access to the field for 55 minutes.
Timeslots start on the hour.
Guests are asked to clean up after their dogs before leaving the field – and to ensure that the gate is securely closed when vacating.
Prices
Free car parking is included.
1 dog for a 55-minute visit is £10
2 dog for a 55-minute visit is £11
3 dog for a 55-minute visit is £12
4 – 6 dogs / groups / professionals / abnormal bookings for a 55-minute visit is £15.
Readers can book a visit at www.welbeck.co.uk/visit-us/dog-park/.
