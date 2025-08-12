How animal welfare charity 'tracked and trapped' missing Edwinstowe cat – nine days after disappearance
Tobias, a missing cat from Edwinstowe, has been found thanks to an animal welfare charity.
On August 8, Tobias' owner, Esther reported to Beauty's Legacy, a Nottinghamshire-based animal welfare charity dedicated to finding lost or stolen pets, that Tobias had escaped from a Bassetlaw cattery on August 7.
While away with her family in Cornwall, Esther was “distraught and panicking”, prompting the charity to step in and help.
How the charity tracked and trapped Tobias
In the following 24 hours following the call, volunteers distributed posters and leaflets throughout the area Tobias was last seen, launched a social media campaign, and met with the cattery to discuss the situation.
Volunteers received information about a possible sighting of Tobias one night, prompting the installation of cameras in the field behind the cattery.
However, it turned out to be a false alarm, as the sighting was of another cat in the area, not Tobias.
Thinking ‘like a cat’, the charity relocated cameras to nearby locations, and within 24 hours, Tobias was spotted at both sites.
The charity continued to monitor him and feed him until a pattern was established.
He visited the food station between midnight and 4.30am under the cover of darkness.
But night after night, Tobias began to appear thinner and more fatigued.
Four days prior to his rescue, the charity cautiously set a trap at the feed station, keeping this information completely confidential.
They spent the entire night on stakeout, monitoring the trap via live-feed cameras.
For three consecutive nights, Tobias circled the trap and entered as far as he could without triggering the plate.
He then disappeared to his safe space at sunrise.
But on Saturday night, (August 16), volunteers observed that Tobias was hungry and visiting more often.
They decided to set a trap with a chicken recipe and a trail of chicken gravy to entice him.
At 4.45 am on Sunday morning, (August 17), the temptation proved irresistible, and Tobias was successfully caught in the trap.
Linda, a volunteer with Beauty's Legacy, rescued Tobias and brought him to her quarantine pen at Topcats Cattery in Clayworth, which is not the same cattery from which Tobias escaped.
He stayed safely there until his relieved family was able to pick him up later that morning.
Relief
Charity founder, Lisa Dean, shared that Tobias is now home, with a time for healing and recovery needed for both him and his family.
On behalf of the charity and the family, Lisa expressed heartfelt gratitude to the community for their help and support, especially to Linda, Julia, Bev, Kristy, and Sue.
She stated: “Our team is absolutely phenomenal!”
She added: “Thank you for your support. We are completely unfunded and rely solely on donations.
“Campaigns like this one typically cost around £400. Your contributions assist us in helping families like Tobias' family.”
