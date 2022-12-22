Housebuilder offers £500 per month towards buyers’ mortgages at Worksop development
A local housebuilder is helping out with the cost-of-living crisis by contributing towards the mortgages of those who buy homes at a Worksop development.
The ‘Our Gift To You’ commitment is being rolled out by Rippon Homes for homes at its The Burrows at the Edge development and can see buyers save up to £6,000 on their mortgages throughout the first year in their new home.
The housebuilder is offering to pay £500 per month for a year to buyers who reserve a property, with the scheme available to those who place reservations throughout December and January.
The development is situated near Worksop, comprising a mixture of three-and-four-bedroom homes in detached and semi-detached form.
Managing director at Rippon Homes, Ian Dyke, said: “This time of year is difficult for families at the best of times, with the financial uncertainty only adding to that this December.
“I’m pleased that we can help alleviate some of the financial burden that people will be facing this winter.
“At Rippon Homes, we believe strongly in giving back to the community, so hopefully this initiative can go towards making life better for those settling in to our homes.
"This, along with the high-standard specification throughout the homes, including floor coverings, carpets, and turfed front and rear gardens among others included as standard, means all that homebuyers need to bring when moving in is their toothbrush.”
The offer applies to selected homes.
For more details, visit www.ripponhomes.co.uk