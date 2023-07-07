News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
These 7 areas offer the cheapest homes for buyersThese 7 areas offer the cheapest homes for buyers
These 7 areas offer the cheapest homes for buyers

House prices in [council Worksop and the surrounding area: The 7 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.
By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of Worksop and Bassetlaw have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of the district which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

The average property price in Worksop Cheapside is £97,250, making it the cheapest place to buy a home in the area.

1. Worksop Cheapside

The average property price in Worksop Cheapside is £97,250, making it the cheapest place to buy a home in the area. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house prices here are £152,000

2. Carlton and Langold

The average house prices here are £152,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in these areas is £159,000

3. Worksop Town and South

The average house price in these areas is £159,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house price here is £160,000

4. Retford South

The average house price here is £160,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HOUSE pricesWorksopMartin LewisBank of EnglandEnglandOffice for National StatisticsBassetlaw