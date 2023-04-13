News you can trust since 1895
These are the most expensive areas to buy a house in the Bassetlaw district.

House prices in and near Worksop: the 7 areas with the most expensive homes

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house can find out which local areas to target, thanks to new figures.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the district, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise.

Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year.

Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710 – more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

How do property prices compare across Worksop? Here we reveal the most expensive areas in and around the town to buy a property.

The average property price in this area last year was £299,500.

1. Ranskill, Everton & Gringley

The average property price in this area last year was £299,500.

The average property price in this area last year was £275,000.

2. Tuxford, Markham & Rampton

The average property price in this area last year was £275,000.

The average property price in this area last year was £257,975.

3. Clarborough, Beckingham & Misterton

The average property price in this area last year was £257,975.

The average property price in this area last year was £200,000.

4. Worksop West, Shireoaks & Rhodesia

The average property price in this area last year was £200,000.

