House hunters invited to part-exchange event at Worksop development

House hunters have the opportunity to attend an event to learn about part exchange at a new development in Worksop.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read

Taking place on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, the event will offer keen property seekers the chance to speak to an expert team of sales advisers and an independent surveyor and estate agents, and gain free mortgage advice to find out about the right steps they can take to make their move to a brand-new home with Barratt Homes at its Knights View development in the town.

The Instant Part Exchange Event will allow homebuyers to get a free instant valuation of their current property and the developer will provide a fair-value cash offer in 24 hours.

Through Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, house hunters can sell their existing property to the developer who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees. If Barratt Homes then sell the property for above the agreed offer, the home buyers will receive any profit made.

A living room inside a typical Barratt Homes property.A living room inside a typical Barratt Homes property.
Stacey Berkeley, sales director at Barratt Homes, said: “The Instant Part Exchange Event is a great opportunity for those looking to move to a larger home by finding a guaranteed buyer for their property, negating the uncertainty that can come with selling a house.

“Our experts will be ready to answer any questions to provide a greater understanding about what homes they may be able to afford.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in joining the growing community at Knights View to book an appointment with the sales teams.”

To find out more about the developments in the area, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk

