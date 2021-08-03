House builder developing Firbeck Colliery site confirms public footpath will re-open

Residents were concerned that the well used footpath at the north end of the Costhorpe playing field allowing residents access to the Langold Country Park would remain closed once the development had been completed.

But Keepmoat Homes, that plans to create around 400 new homes on the site that has laid unused for decades, says the path is expected to reopen in January.

A footpath from Costhorpe playing fields to Langold Country Park has been blocked off by developers.

A spokesperson for Keepmoat Homes said: “Our site has been secured to ensure that it can be developed safely because the safety of the public is always our top priority. It is our intention to re-open access once the main access works are complete.”