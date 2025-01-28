Hotspot policing leads to significant reductions in crime in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Serious violence and anti-social behaviour have seen notable drops in hotspot areas across Nottinghamshire after extra resources were targeted at tackling the issues.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire received £1.5m of Home Office funding for the hotspot policing initiative during this financial year.

It has allowed officers to take overtime working in areas where serious violence and anti-social behaviour are most likely to occur, creating safer spaces for residents and communities.

New figures show the extra activity has had a positive impact, with serious violence falling by nearly six percent in hotspot areas – outperforming a reduction of three percent countywide.

The impact was even more pronounced in public spaces – where serious violence plummeted by nine percent, compared to a countywide reduction of 3.9 percent.

Anti-social behaviour offences have also fallen by 8.2 percent in hotspot patrol areas, improving safety and quality of life for residents.

The figures are based on the number of incidents in a nine-month period between April and December 2004, compared to the same period the previous year.

The initiative has been supported by operations across the city and county, including high-visibility patrols, increased use of stop-and-search powers, and swift action to address anti-social behaviour.

Residents have already noticed the benefits of hotspot policing, with local feedback highlighting the improved sense of safety in targeted areas.

Hotspot policing has not only delivered impressive reductions in crime but has also led to tangible results in protecting vulnerable residents.

Speaking about the results, Superintendent Heather Maelor, head of the Prevention Hub and project lead, said: “It’s really positive to hear how our additional high-visibility hotspot patrols have contributed to significant reductions in serious violence and anti-social behaviour in our communities and helped protect members of the public from harm.

“We know crimes of this nature can ruin lives and have a lasting impact on individuals and the wider community. That’s why we treat serious violence and anti-social behaviour so seriously as a force.

“Local communities often tell us they want to see more officers on the streets.

"Not only has this extra funding allowed us to have an increased visible policing presence, to effectively deter and provide reassurance to members of the public, but it has also meant our officers have been in the right places at the right times to take swift and decisive action when incidents have occurred.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden has championed the initiative as part of his commitment to reducing crime and making Nottinghamshire safer.

He said: "Hotspot policing is proving to be a game-changer in reducing serious violence and anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“By focusing our resources where they’re needed most, we’re not only tackling and preventing crime but also restoring confidence and pride in our public spaces.

“While the national hotspot policing funding is limited, residents can be reassured that the roll out of our new neighbourhood policing model means we will more routinely have neighbourhood officers in the right place and the right time to engage with the public, problem-solve and tackle issues that matter to local people on a sustainable basis.”

The areas in the county which are benefitting from the hotspot patrols are Mansfield Town Centre, Sutton east, Worksop north/north east, Bulwell Town Centre, Hucknall east and Eastwood south.

Residents are encouraged to report concerns in their areas, helping to guide future efforts and ensure resources are deployed where they’re most needed.

To report a crime call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.