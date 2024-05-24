Hospital marks milestone in Community Diagnostic Centre Construction at Montagu Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month, senior colleagues from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) joined construction specialists, IHP Vinci to celebrate a significant step forward in the development of the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

The CDC project is advancing rapidly, with the main steel framed structure and roofing now completed, and on schedule. This milestone signifies a key step in establishing a permanent home for the hospital’s medical imaging department within a newly constructed facility at the rear of the hospital site.

The new facility, which will include dedicated MRI and CT scanning rooms, two ultrasound suites, changing rooms for patient use, and a waiting area, marks the final phase of the CDC’s expansion, which began in 2022 with the placement of mobile scanners on the site.

Dr. Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure at DBTH, said: “The completion of the steel construction for the Community Diagnostic Centre is a significant achievement and brings our plans one step closer to offering state-of-the-art diagnostic services to our local community.”

Construction of the Community Diagnostic Centre at Montagu Hospital

Work on the substation being built alongside the imaging suite is nearing completion and is expected to be finished by July. This is a crucial component for powering the high-consumption MRI and CT machines and ensures that the Montagu Hospital site will have additional power required to meet any future demands.

The project also aligns with the Trust’s Green Plan towards NHS Net Zero emissions by 2040, implementing several green initiatives including the installation of solar panels on the roof and a rooftop PV array to harness solar energy, reducing reliance on the grid. Additionally, an energy-efficient heat pump system will be used for heating, further reducing running costs and carbon emissions.

The new imaging suite within the CDC aims to perform 68,000 procedures annually, effectively doubling the diagnostic provision for local residents and offering increased access to appointments in a convenient location.

The imaging suite’s construction is expected to be completed in early 2025 and will feature an MRI room, a CT room, two ultrasound suites, a waiting area, and additional clinical support areas. The mobile scanning units currently on site will be in operation until the new service opens in Spring 2025.