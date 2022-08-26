The Serenity Appeal Ball will take place on October 14.

Known as the ‘Serenity Appeal Ball’, the black-tie event will take place on Friday, October 14 at the Ye Olde Bell Hotel in Retford, with all money raised to be put towards the appeal of the same name.

The hospital charity launched the ‘Serenity Appeal’ in February of this year to make major enhancements and improvements to its bereavement services within maternity.

Healthcare professionals at the Trust are hoping to raise £150,000 which will fund a dedicated bereavement suite at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, a mobile ultrasound scanner for the Early Pregnancy Unit (EPAU) at Bassetlaw Hospital, and refurbishments to two counselling rooms for services across both sites.

The ‘Serenity Suite’ will be a designated space at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for families to stay if they have experienced a bereavement, allowing them to spend time with, and mourn, the loss of their new-born.

So far, the charity has raised just under £60,000 with the support of the local residents and organisations, and any donations made on the night will also go towards helping the charity reach its £150,000 target.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “This event promises to be a night to remember with fantastic food, entertainment, and an auction with a range of unique and one-off prizes.

“With the overwhelmingly kind support of our communities, we have raised a staggering amount so far towards our ambitious target of £150,000.

“On behalf of everyone at the Trust, I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported us to get this far.

“The funds we raise on the evening will be a major contribution in helping to bring us one step closer to make these important changes to our bereavement services for maternity a reality.”

The Serenity Ball will take place towards the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9 to 15).

Tickets for the evening, which starts at 7pm, cost £65 each or £650 for tables of 10 and includes a welcome drink on arrival and three-course-meal.

For more information and to book visit www.dbthcharity.co.uk/serenity-appeal-ball/.