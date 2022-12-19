Sutton’s John Eastwood Hospice and Retford’s Bassetlaw Hospice have, for many years, provided palliative care to patients struggling with conditions such as advanced cancer, motor neurone disease and end-stage heart failure.

A hospices spokesman said: “In essence, we offer holistic care to help patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their loved ones, live as well as possible right up to their final days.

Advertisement

“Our services include inpatient units and day centres at each hospice, a team of specialist nurses and doctors to provide support to patients regardless of where they are being cared for, and spiritual

John Eastwood Hospice, Mansfield Road, Sutton.

and psychological support, including bereavement care.

“We are research active at both hospices, looking at ways to improve treatments and standards of care.”

Advertisement

The hospices have now been awarded some money to set up a patient and public involvement group.

Advertisement

The spokesman said: “We are asking for volunteers from the public to help shape our hospice services going forward.”

“Meetings will be about two hours long every two months and a variety of topics will be discussed to help improve the care that we provide.”

Advertisement