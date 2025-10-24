Horror as daughter visits father at Worksop care home and finds his body in his room

The daughter of a 93-year-old care home patient has been left traumatised after calling to see her father for a routine visit only to find his body had already been prepared for the undertaker.

Devastated Julie Thorpe said she received no phone call or correspondence from Jubilee Court Nursing Home in Worksop to tell her that her father Dennis Whitaker had died before she made the heartbreaking discovery in person.

Father of four Mr Whitaker, from Langold, who was battling a number of health complaints including dementia had been a resident at the care home for around three weeks prior to his death on October 3.

Mrs Thorpe said staff had all her contact details and that they had called her just days before when he had taken a turn for the worse but on this occasion she received nothing.

Jubilee Court Nursing Home where Mrs Thorpe made the heartbreaking discovery. Photo: Google

Mrs Thorpe, aged 63 of Styrrup said: “I went to the nursing home to spend some time with my dad and went upstairs to his room. When the door was closed I thought, I wonder if they’re changing him. I knocked and went in and he was laid flat out on the bed ready for the undertaker, it was awful, I was absolutely traumatised and ran out of the room.

"I saw a carer and said is my dad dead? She just said, has no one rang you?

"Not one member of staff contacted me, they said they had called my sister but I’d heard nothing.

"I feel like I’ve been robbed of that last bit of time with him and the fact I had to see him like that was really scary, I couldn’t even go to the chapel of rest to see him after that because the whole thing just frightened me.”

Mrs Thorpe said the situation has been made even worse by the care home’s refusal to get back to her and address the matter.

"I have been told to send an email or letter but had nothing back yet. I just want to speak out so this doesn’t happen to someone else because it really is heart-breaking.”

Speaking about her father she added: “He was a welder by trader and really lovely, really funny, he was always joking and a real ladies man.”

A statement from Jubilee Court said: “When Dennis passed away, the Unit Manager contacted his next of kin to inform them. Julie Thorpe was not listed as next of kin or our secondary contact.

“Whilst the Unit Manager was making that call, Julie Thorpe arrived to visit her father. We are extremely sorry that Julie found her father already passed. He had passed only minutes earlier and even if Julie was on our list of contacts, we would not have been able to telephone her to inform her prior to her arrival.

“At the time the Unit Manager explained to Julie that Dennis had just passed and that she had just informed his next of kin. The Unit Manager explained the situation to Julie and sincerely apologised for any distress caused.”

The statement said Mrs Thorpe received an apology from the home manager but the home owner is not available due to personal circumstances.

The statement added: “We are sincerely sorry for the situation which, as explained, could unfortunately not have been avoided.”