They received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf.

Mick Messinger, Chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “We’re delighted to be able to work with NHS Blood and Transplant to run the Order of St John Awards for Organ Donation again.

“It is so important to recognise all organ donors and it is an inspiration to meet the families attending the ceremonies.

"Organ donation saves lives, and it is a genuine privilege to be able to say thank you to these families, whose loved ones have had such an impact on others.”

Anthony Clarkson, NHSBT director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, said: “The pride families feel at these moving ceremonies truly is inspirational.

"Transplant patients tell us that organ donors and their families are heroes and the Order of St John award is a chance for us all to recognise them and their amazing contribution to society.

“We hope these awards will inspire other people in Nottinghamshire to tell their families they want to save lives. Being clear with your family about what you want makes things easier at a difficult time, leave them certain about your organ donation decision.