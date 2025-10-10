Honouring a legacy: Worksop's wonderful NHS staff in vintage photographs

This special photo feature pays tribute to the generations of wonderful NHS staff in Worksop, showcasing their enduring dedication.

We invite you to explore this archival journey and share your own memories of the compassionate professionals who have provided care to you and your family throughout the years.

Take a look at these 10 photos and see if you can spot anyone you know.

1 . Bassetlaw Mind A 2006 open day at Bassetlaw Mind in conjunction with NHS Hearing Voices event. L-R: Crystal Whyte (Service Users), Alastair Penman (Team Leader, Bassetlaw Assertive Out Reach Team), Rachel Munton (Director of Nursing, Notts Health Care Trust) & Andrea Emmens (Clinical Nurse Specialist, Notts Health Care Trust). Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

2 . Children's Ward Michael Hutton, Eilidh Mackenzie (6), Sue Hunt (Ward Sister) Cathy Simpson & Colin Grayson (Mgr Dir, Enterprise Business Centre) at Bassetlaw Hospital, Children's Ward in 2006. Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

3 . Charity Skydive Bassetlaw Hospital's theatre nurse Susie Owens took part in a charity skydive in 2009 to raise money for Bassetlaw Breastcare Appeal. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4 . MacMillan Coffee Morning MacMillan Coffee Morning at Bassetlaw Hospital in 2006 L-R June Gallagher (WRVS, Volunteer), Linda Pollard (Lung Nurse Specialist), Enid Flatman (WRVS, Volunteer) & Ann Rowe (IPOC Support Nurse). Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales