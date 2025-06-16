"Honoured and humbled": Bassetlaw volunteer service chief made an MBE in King's Birthday Honours

Andria Birch, chief executive of Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for ‘services to the community’.

The recommendation was made by the Prime Minister on the advice of the independent Main Honours Committee following an independent assessment process.

BCVS colleagues say the nomination is a ‘testament to Andria’s dedication and tireless efforts in representing the voices of the Bassetlaw Voluntary and Community sector (VCSE) and the communities it serves’.

Her leadership and commitment at BCVS has contributed to the growth and development of the sector, supporting it to make a lasting impact on the lives of many Bassetlaw residents.

Andria Birch (centre, with the BCVS team) has been made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Photo: Bassetlaw BCVS Facebook

After 25 years serving the voluntary and community sector, Andria also currently serves as chair of the Worksop Town Board now known as ‘Worksop Together’.

Building on strong local partnership work, and working with the board, Andria continues to champion working and growing together and advocates for genuine and inclusive community involvement in all community initiatives and regeneration work.

Her work in this capacity has further solidified her reputation as a passionate and effective leader.

Andria said: “I am honoured and humbled by this nomination as there are so many great leaders working at every level in Bassetlaw.

"It is my privilege to work alongside dedicated colleagues and partner organisations across our region.

"This recognition reflects the work of everyone in our sector and local partnerships who work tirelessly for our communities and I look forward to continuing to build on this work moving forwards.”

Elizabeth Prime, BCVS chair of trustees added: “We at BCVS are all delighted that Andria’s commitment to bringing about positive impacts which touch the lives of so many local residents has been recognised in this way.

"It is a real tribute to all her hard work within the community and voluntary sector in Bassetlaw, and the tangible benefits that work has delivered.

"The nomination is a well deserved recognition of Andria’s contributions and her relentless pursuit of a fairer world for all.

"Bassetlaw CVS extends its heartfelt congratulations to Andria and looks forward to celebrating this achievement.”