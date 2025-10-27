Homeless man jailed for life after attack on vulnerable woman in Harworth

By Shelley Marriott
Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:27 GMT
A homeless man who left a vulnerable woman with life-altering facial injuries after repeatedly punching her has been handed a life sentence.

Jason Dyer had been allowed by the victim to stay at her home in Harworth.

He responded to this kindness by carrying out the violent attack inside her home on October 18, 2024.

The victim, aged in her 70s, was left with multiple facial fractures and a bleed on the brain.

Jason Dyer has been jailed for a minimum of nine years and 241 days

Dyer, 54, of no fixed abode, changed his plea to guilty as he was about to stand trial.

He has now been told he must serve a minimum of nine years and 241 days in jail before he can apply for parole during his sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, October 23.

The victim’s daughter became concerned about her mother’s welfare during a phone call.

She asked the woman’s carer to check on her and she found the victim suffering from significant injuries inside her home.

Dyer was in the same room and admitted he had ‘hit her’.

The offender’s hands and knuckles were covered in blood and when officers arrived a short time later he was arrested.

Detective Constable Ryan Lambert, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Dyer was given a roof over his head by the victim and he responded with this despicable attack.

“She suffered some deeply unpleasant and lasting injuries and is still suffering from the after-effects.

“I hope she is able to take some comfort from the news Dyer is now behind bars.”

