Homeless man jailed for life after attack on vulnerable woman in Harworth

A homeless man who left a vulnerable woman with life-altering facial injuries after repeatedly punching her has been handed a life sentence.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Dyer had been allowed by the victim to stay at her home in Harworth.

He responded to this kindness by carrying out the violent attack inside her home on October 18, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, aged in her 70s, was left with multiple facial fractures and a bleed on the brain.

Jason Dyer has been jailed for a minimum of nine years and 241 days

Dyer, 54, of no fixed abode, changed his plea to guilty as he was about to stand trial.

He has now been told he must serve a minimum of nine years and 241 days in jail before he can apply for parole during his sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, October 23.

The victim’s daughter became concerned about her mother’s welfare during a phone call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She asked the woman’s carer to check on her and she found the victim suffering from significant injuries inside her home.

Dyer was in the same room and admitted he had ‘hit her’.

The offender’s hands and knuckles were covered in blood and when officers arrived a short time later he was arrested.

Detective Constable Ryan Lambert, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Dyer was given a roof over his head by the victim and he responded with this despicable attack.

“She suffered some deeply unpleasant and lasting injuries and is still suffering from the after-effects.

“I hope she is able to take some comfort from the news Dyer is now behind bars.”