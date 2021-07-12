Homeless man and his dog settle into new Worksop home after community fundraising campaign

Jay, aged 28, and Lilly, whose plight captured the hearts of the community are now settling into their new home after residents helped to raise more than £1,500 to get them back on their feet.

As well as a new place to stay Jay and Lilly have also been given furniture donations, kitchen appliances and money to pay bills and food expenses until Jay starts earning his own money at his new job with dog trainer Sarah Knowles who set up the fundraising campaign.

Sarah who is set to take Jay on at her new dog training and doggy day care venture The Woof Hub Ltd says she has been overwhelmed by the support.

She said: “It’s crazy to think just seven days ago Jay and Lilly were sitting outside Sainsbury’s in the pouring rain and now they are settling into their new home.

"It’s absolutely phenomenal and I can’t thank people enough, my client who offered the property, everyone who has donated money and furniture and businesses including The Rope Project who helped with picking up and delivering furniture and Priory Carpets Ltd who are helping Jay pick all of his new flooring.”

Getting the keys to his place was a big moment for Jay, who has been sleeping on the street near Sainsbury's on Newcastle Avenue since becoming homeless a few months ago.

Sarah said: “He was stunned and just overwhelmed when he walked into his new home.

"He said he never really thought he would be able to get out of the situation he was in.

"He was just living day to day and surviving and he said he couldn’t really think about the future.

"It was a real pleasure to be able to see a smile on both of their faces and see them unpacking and getting settled; it's finally sinking in that they're there to stay!

"For Lilly it’s her first proper home and when she went in she was skating along the floor on her belly, rolling over, leaping all over and licking us. It was just amazing to see.

"Thanks to the support of everyone involved we have been able to give Jay and Lilly a new start and I’m excited to see what they make of it."

Sarah said Jay found himself on the streets after his neighbours began putting pressure on him to sell drugs. When Jay refused Sarah said he was subjected to bullying and violence and decided to leave his home.

Sarah is continuing to raise money for Jay and Lilly until he starts working at her new venture The Woof Hub Ltd when it is up and running around September time.

She added: “I’ve been very proud to be part of it and feel I've made lifelong friends in these pair. I'm looking forward to Jay joining the team and growing in confidence.”

