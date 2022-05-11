Priti Patel's speech at Bassetlaw Conservatives spring dinner was disrupted by activists on May 6. Credit: twitter.com/GNDRising

Eight climate campaigners from a movement group called Green New Deal Rising demanded Priti Patel drop the ‘inhumane’ controversial plans to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

In a video shot by a member of the group, it showed as Ms Patel began her speech at the event, on May 6, the young people stood up one by one condemning her plans while being escorted away by security.

The first activist began: “Priti Patel, your racist policies are killing people. Your plans to send people seeking asylum to Rwanda are inhumane… and are going to ruin people’s lives.”

The next followed on with: “As young people wanting to live in a fair and compassionate society, we are disgusted by your treatment of refugees in the UK.”

Guests at the Conservative event can be heard chanting: “Out, out, out,” in the video.

As the group is led out, they can be heard shouting: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.”

The young people had each bought the £40 tickets to the event and had even taken a photo with Ms Patel ahead of the disruption, which was posted on social media.

Replying about the event on Twitter, Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, said: "I would like to thank all of those who contributed towards our highly successful fundraising efforts in Bassetlaw at the heart of the former red wall, including the significant sums we received from these guests from outside the area.

"I am sorry they had to leave early as they missed an excellent speech by Priti Patel, great food and wonderful company.

"This will help us take back control of Bassetlaw District Council, ensure we re-elect a Conservative MP and return another Conservative Government who are committed to maintaining a tough but fair immigration system, as is overwhelmingly supported by my constituents."

Fraser McFarland, association chairman, said: “I would like to thank the protesters for their sizeable donation towards our local election campaign.

“This money will be used to deliver a Conservative majority on Bassetlaw District Council in May 2023.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The world-leading Migration Partnership will overhaul our broken asylum system, which is currently costing the UK taxpayer £1.5 billion a year – the highest amount in two decades.

“It means those arriving dangerously, illegally or unnecessarily can be relocated to have their asylum claims considered and, if recognised as refugees, build their lives there.

“Our new Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda fully complies with international and national law.”