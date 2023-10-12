Hollyoaks star revealed as fourth and final judge on this year's Worksop's Got Talent

Hollyoaks actor David Tag has been announced as the fourth judge in this year's Worksop's Got Talent

Hollyoaks actor David Tag will be judging alongside award-winning actress and singer Kym Marsh, Love Island 2023 finalist Molly Marsh and model Sam Reece on Friday, November 10 at North Notts Arena.

Tag trained at the Manchester School of Acting and played series regular Sylver McQueen in the popular Channel 4 soup between 2018 and 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has also appeared in Emmerdale and a number of short independent films, as well as a stage production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears at theatres in Liverpool.

The 12 finalists for this year’s show include the event’s first ever pianist, first ever pole dancer, first ever choir and even an AI-assisted musician, alongside various singers and dance troupes.

As well as brand new finalists and celebrity judges, the show will see two brand new hosts take the helm of Worksop’s biggest charity event – actor Tom

Gwynfryn and YouTube fitness star, Alex Crockford (who has racked up over 30 million views online).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for Worksop’s Got Talent’s 2023 final are close to selling out & can be bought from www.ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

READ MORE:

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “Our 2023 show is by far our most exciting yet!

“With four amazing celebrity judges and 12 varied, incredible finalists, you’re in for such a treat! Expected the unexpected... See you there.”

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £105,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning eight awards, selling out six times (with 700 guests each year) & earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

As well as celebrity judges, high-profile celebrities make virtual appearances too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final over the years.

To keep up to date with all of the latest news, including the celebrity announcements, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,