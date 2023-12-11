historic Sutton cum Lound church gets grant to modernise church to meet growing demand

A historic Sutton cum Lound church is set to get a £15k grant to modernise the church to meet growing demand.

St Bartholomew’s church in Sutton cum Lound, Nottinghamshire, has no kitchen or toilet but the much-loved Grade I Listed church is to share in a £496,625 urgent funding pay-out from the National Churches Trust.

A £10,000 National Churches Trust Grant will help to pay for a new kitchen and toilet and the church is also set to receive a £5,000 Grant from the Headley Trust, on the recommendation of the National Churches Trust.

An accessible toilet with a baby change facility will be installed at the rear of the church along with a kitchen and servering area.

St Bartholomew’s has exciting plans for the future, which include a café church and regular coffee mornings that will help combat loneliness and isolation in the area, which is a growing issue in the local community.

These new facilities will mean a warmer welcome for visitors and locals alike and will breathe a new lease of life into the building.

Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is excited to be able to support St Bartholomew’s church to enable them to install a kitchen and toilet. This will keep the church open and serving local people.”

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”

Janet Webb, Churchwarden at St Bartholomew’s church, said: “To have a toilet and kitchen in church has been a longtime dream. Thanks to the generosity of the local community, the National Churches Trust, the Headley Trust and other grant providers, we will soon be able to start work on these much-needed facilities which will help the church have a much stronger presence in the community.