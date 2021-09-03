The next 12 months will see the building converted into holiday accommodation for groups of up to 32 people, with plans for its doors to open to its first guests in the autumn of 2022.

The building has been empty for the past 10 years and this project will bring the house back into use. The project has been designed to create a country house setting that will bring together friends, family and colleagues for family gatherings and reunions.

Cuckney House in Welbeck Estate will be turned into a 32-person holiday accommodation.

The grand Cuckney House sits in the rural estate that surrounds Nottinghamshire’s Welbeck Abbey on the edge of Sherwood Forest and has even been used as a film set in Testament of Youth in 2014, which starred Kit Harington, Taron Egerton and Alicia Vikander.

The development of Cuckney House will include the restoration of its historic features, its outbuildings, and walled gardens. It will also incorporate environmentally friendly measures including a renewable energy heat source, solar panels and an electric car charging point.

Ian Goodwin, Chief Executive of the Welbeck Estates Company, said: “Welbeck is part way through a long-term programme to bring many of the estate’s historic buildings back into use.

“Breathing new life into these buildings means we can ensure the estate will thrive well into the future.