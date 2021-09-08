Mr Clarke-Smith was going back to his office in the grand Derby Gate, Westminster, on Monday when the glass-doored lift made a noise and came to a halt between floors.

When a red light came on and said the lift was out of action, Mr Clarke-Smith knew he was in for some trouble.

Brendan Clarke-Smith hilariously posed after the lift got lodged in between two floors.

“A colleague walked past and just burst out laughing when he saw the lift had stalled with me in it,” the MP said.

Despite being an excellent show for passers-by to watch, after pressing the alarm button to speak to reception, matters only got stickier.

Mr Clarke-Smith said told reception the lift had broken down and they reassured him help was on its way and hung up.

After pressing the buzzer again, the MP then realised that the microphone was no longer working - and so reception could not hear what he was saying.

Although the MP was stuck in the lift along, plenty of colleagues came to say hello.

Mr Clarke-Smith added: “All my colleagues are running around and going upstairs to their offices and just laughing about it.

“And then after about 50 minutes, so nearly an hour, we finally got somebody to come.”

When maintenance came to his rescue, the MP’s hard work wasn’t over because he had to climb out of the lift.

He added: “I always thought if I was ever gonna get stuck in a lift, it'd be a bit more interesting than being on my own in a glass thing with colleagues walking around."