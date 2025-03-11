Hidden gems: Check out these nine antique shops in and around Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:31 BST
Retro antiques are currently in demand because they evoke a unique sense of nostalgia, enabling people to connect with a bygone era through their design and quality.

Additionally, vintage and antique items are often viewed as a more sustainable option compared to fast fashion.

If you're interested in taking a trip down memory lane and searching for retro bargains, here are some highly-rated antique shops in and around Worksop.

Antique shops featured have received 4-5 star reviews on Google.

A very rare Patek Philippe Gondolo pocket watch with a ticket price of £10, 500 at the Harrogate Antiques Fair 2023, photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. The engraved piece was made for the South American market.

1. COVER IMAGE

A very rare Patek Philippe Gondolo pocket watch with a ticket price of £10, 500 at the Harrogate Antiques Fair 2023, photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. The engraved piece was made for the South American market. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre, located at 36-38 Carlton Road in Worksop, has a Google review rating of 4.7 based on over 200 reviews.

2. Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre

Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre, located at 36-38 Carlton Road in Worksop, has a Google review rating of 4.7 based on over 200 reviews. Photo: Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre

Photo Sales
Budby Antiques, located in Budby, Newark, has a 4.4 rating on Google reviews and is connected to The Crew Yard Café & Bistro.

3. Budby Antiques with The Crew Yard Cafe & Bistro

Budby Antiques, located in Budby, Newark, has a 4.4 rating on Google reviews and is connected to The Crew Yard Café & Bistro. Photo: Budby Antiques with The Crew Yard Cafe & Bistro

Photo Sales
According to Google reviews, Me Me’s Old and New shop at 8 Churchgate, Retford, is a five-star antique store.

4. Me Me’s Old and New

According to Google reviews, Me Me’s Old and New shop at 8 Churchgate, Retford, is a five-star antique store. Photo: Me Me’s Old and New

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Google
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice