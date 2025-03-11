Additionally, vintage and antique items are often viewed as a more sustainable option compared to fast fashion.
If you're interested in taking a trip down memory lane and searching for retro bargains, here are some highly-rated antique shops in and around Worksop.
Antique shops featured have received 4-5 star reviews on Google.

2. Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre
Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre, located at 36-38 Carlton Road in Worksop, has a Google review rating of 4.7 based on over 200 reviews. Photo: Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre
3. Budby Antiques with The Crew Yard Cafe & Bistro
Budby Antiques, located in Budby, Newark, has a 4.4 rating on Google reviews and is connected to The Crew Yard Café & Bistro. Photo: Budby Antiques with The Crew Yard Cafe & Bistro
4. Me Me’s Old and New
According to Google reviews, Me Me’s Old and New shop at 8 Churchgate, Retford, is a five-star antique store. Photo: Me Me’s Old and New