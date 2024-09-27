Heritage skills brought to a new generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A groundbreaking scheme to develop construction skills to help protect and preserve our architectural heritage is being supported by Bassetlaw District Council.

The Council has teamed up with Pinnacle Conservation and The National Trust to host a series of free foundation classes in conservation crafts, to train up a new generation with the skills needed to conserve some of our much-loved buildings.

The sessions, which have been made possible through UK Shared Prosperity (UKSPF) Funding, are taking place within Clumber Park and include stonemasonry, roofing, rainwater ironworks, heritage joinery and lime plastering/pointing.

Rob Holder, National Trust General Manager North Notts said: “As General Manager of National Trust Clumber Park I am thrilled to be hosting the Heritage Skills Programme at our special place.

Heritage skills class organisers, and students

“Working with like-minded partners to champion the importance of heritage skills in our sector is a privilege and much needed if we are to attract people into these roles and secure the future of our built heritage.”

Adan Hickey, Managing Director of Pinnacle Conservation said: “We’re so excited to be involved in the delivery of this heritage skills training programme. As a company, we’re extremely passionate about the continued development of such important craft skills and we hope these next few months will ignite the spark in our cohort of enthused candidates to fly the flag for the heritage sector.”

Over £600k of UKSPF monies is being invested in people and skills by Bassetlaw District Council across the district.

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “It is important we continue to create new opportunities for people across the district of all ages to learn new skills. Our Vision2040 aims to maximise the skills of our residents to enable economic growth and support social inclusion.”

Among the schemes, a Green Skills Programme, in partnership with the council, Matrix Academy and the RNN group – which is providing students with an introduction to low carbon/renewable tech such as solar photovoltaic panels, and air source heat pumps.

While Inspire Adult Learning are offering IT, digital and work skills courses to local businesses who’d like to boost the productivity and skills of its workforce, and programmes focused on skills provision to progress those in the workforce while claiming Universal Credit.

Support is also being offered countywide to those not in education, employment, or training through a Transform your Future programme, providing support to access learning, find volunteering and employment opportunities and learn about other services.