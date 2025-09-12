Heritage Open Days bring opportunities to explore hidden gems around Worksop and Retford

Whether you’ve lived here all your life, or you’re new to the area, you will have the opportunity to explore hidden gems and find out about the county’s heritage at this year’s Heritage Open Days festival.

Heritage Open Days is England's largest festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations.

The festival takes place between September 12 to 21, and there are a range of activities for you to enjoy.

Every year the festival brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history – offering the public a chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences.

This year the theme is architecture.

Now into its 31st year, this year’s event sees more than 5,800 free events taking place at a wide range of much-loved venues and heritage sites across the UK – as well as hidden gems that are usually closed to the public.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: “2025 is set to offer the most ambitious and wide-reaching Heritage Open Days programme yet, and it’s brimming with great things to do.

“Whether it’s well-known landmarks and hidden architectural gems or community-led talks and immersive experiences, the sheer diversity of places and stories on offer is extraordinary. It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of local organisers and volunteers who make this celebration of our shared heritage possible.”

Here are a selection of events taking place in Worksop and Retford.

Explore the 14th century Gatehouse and Chapel on Priorswell Road, Worksop, on Saturday, September 13, from 10.30am to 4pm. One of only two remaining gatehouses with a wayside Chapel, this 14th century building is the last remains of the Augustinian Priory. Pre-booking not required.

1. Worksop Gatehouse Open Day

Find out more about the grand architecture of Clumber House in Nottinghamshire, almost a century after it was demolished, through historic documents, maps, and artworks on Friday, September 19, from 11am to 4pm. Pre-booking not required.

2. Architecture at Clumber Park

Join Buildings Archaeologist Janine Buckley for Heritage Talk: The Horse and Nottinghamshire's Country House Stables at Worksop Library on Memorial Avenue, Worksop, on Friday, September 12, at 2pm, celebrating the pre-eminence of the horse on Nottinghamshire’s country estates. Pre-booking required.

3. Heritage Talk

From the Gothic-style chapel, often referred to as a 'cathedral in miniature', you can follow in the footsteps of the Dukes of Newcastle through the peaceful Pleasure Grounds to the walled kitchen garden where you can experience sights, scents and a taste of the past on Friday, September 19, from 11am to 4pm. Pre-booking not required.

4. Clumber Park

