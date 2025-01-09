When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that our area is blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Golden Cod - 4-6 Coxmoor Rd, Sutton "We came all the way from Australia and just wanted a fish supper. Golden Cod did not disappoint, the serving was generous to say the least. The batter was light and crisp and chips cooked to perfection" - Rated: 4.3 (276 reviews)

2 . Papas Fish Bar - 5A Ravensdale Road, Mansfield "Fantastic local chip shop, selling a variety of delicious food. Very friendly and welcoming staff, who know all of their customers well. All very fresh, and always hot" - Rated: 4.3 (222 reviews)

3 . The Trawlers Catch - 4ES, 22 Elmton Rd, Creswell "Service always good and friendly. Food has always been lovely. Best chips around." - Rated: 4.5 (174 eviews)

4 . The Market Fish & Chips, 2-4 South St, Hucknall "Great chippy, lovely fish and massive portions of chips" - 4.4 (198 reviews)