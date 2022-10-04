News you can trust since 1895

Here’s how you can submit a story to your Worksop Guardian

Have you got a story you want to share?

By David Summers
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:13 pm - 1 min read

Your Worksop Guardian has launched a new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and printed edition.

Using the link below, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to your Guardian – see submit.nationalworld.com or follow the ‘Submit your story’ link in the banner above

Are you raising money for charity and need support? Have you launched a new book? Has your group or organisation been out and about? Have you got an event you want publicity for? Just see our Submit Your Story page

Visit submit.nationalworld.com to submit your story