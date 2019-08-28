Here's where you can see a Spitfire fly-past in Nottinghamshire this weekend

Aircraft enthusiasts will be able to see the iconic Spitfire take to the skies this weekend.

A Spitfire will perform a fly-past over Bilsthorpe on Sunday afternoon, at around 1pm.

The aircraft will fly over the Nottinghamshire village as part of a family fun day organised by The Royal British Legion Bilsthorpe Branch.

Keeley Ward, chair of the branch said: "The fly-past has taken 12 months of planning.

"We are quite a small branch and have limited numbers - four years ago we were virtually closed because of the lack of members.

"There is free entry to the fun day, with donations accepted on the gate for anyone who does wish to donate to The Royal British Legion."

There will be plenty of activities for the whole family at the fun day, which will be held at Bilsthorpe Sports Ground on Eakring Road.

The event, on Sunday September 1, will begin at 11am, and promises an action-packed afternoon.

There will be a climbing wall, obstacle course, brass band, children's entertainer, bouncy castle, and of course, a bar.

Local history enthusiasts will enjoy the stalls provided by Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum, Mansfield Fire Museum, Military Vehicle Museum Western Front Association and Balderton RAF Research Group.

The Royal British Legion Bilsthorpe Branch are looking for new members - please visit facebook.com/bilsthorpeRBL/ for more information

Their branch meeting is held on the first Monday of every month at 7pm at Bilsthorpe welfare.