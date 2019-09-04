Here's what the weather will be like today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Wednesday, September 4).

A mainly dry start with some sunny spells, but cloud will increase in the afternoon with some showers spreading from the west. Becoming windy, perhaps with gales later on the Derbyshire hills and possibly near the Lincolnshire coast. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

A few showers continuing near the coast where gales still possible, otherwise dry with some good clear spells developing. Feeling chilly in some rural parts by morning as winds ease. Minimum temperature 7 °C.