Firefighters have tackled a fire in Harworth at an industrial building in Harworth

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire on Lords Wood Road.

Four crews of firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 1.45pm.

The fire is believed to have been started by machinery.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "No one was injured. If you see smoke in the area, this is why."