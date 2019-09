Here is the weather forecast for today (Friday, September 13).

Today will be a dry day with long spells of pleasantly warm sunshine, although it may be a little cloudier for a time across the north through the middle of the day. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells and light winds, which will allow some mist and shallow fog patches to form by the end of the night. Turning chilly. Minimum temperature 5 °C.