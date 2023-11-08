Here comes the weekend -- 20 things to do and places to go in the Worksop area

After the frights of Halloween and the fireworks of Bonfire Night, it’s an altogether more solemn scene that awaits us this weekend.

For it’s Armistice Day on Saturday, followed by Remembrance Sunday, which will be marked by respectful services and parades across Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area.

There is also a special talk at the National Holocaust Museum, near Ollerton, about the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp, Bergen-Belsen, by British troops in 1945. ‘Lest we forget’ will be the message of the weekend and poppies will be the symbol.

Our guide to things to do and places to go over the next few days includes brief details of Remembrance events taking place in your area. But we also feature other events and activities.

Worksop’s Acorn Theatre continues its 50th anniversary celebrations for the Worksop Light Operatic Society, and Retford’s Majestic Theatre hosts a tribute show to rock legends, the Eagles, with bookings for Hotel California being taken now.

Sticking to the stage, ‘Cinderella The Musical’ continues at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, where there is also an epic fairytale show for the kids and a terrific tribute show to Elvis that should have mums and dads all shook up.

Worksop Town’s wonderful FA Cup run came to an end at Stockport County last weekend, while Mansfield Town’s season has hit a blip in recent days. But football fans play an important role this weekend when they get the chance to take part in an oral history project at Mansfield Museum.

An exhibition of world-class art is ongoing at The Harley Gallery in Welbeck, while a psychic night and a talk on the ‘Top Ten Scandals Of Sherwood Forest’ are sure to intrigue and interest many.

Hucknall and Eastwood get in on the act, with circus fun at the former and a gin-tasting night at the latter. And if you fancy hopping on a Robin Hood Line train all the way to Nottingham, the city’s festive countdown has begun with its Christmas market and big-wheel rides.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Honouring the fallen in Worksop Bassetlaw District Council will be hosting a parade in Worksop to mark Remembrance Sunday and to honour the fallen. The parade will leave the Old Market Square at about 10.30 am and march to the town's war memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road. There, a service and wreath-laying ceremony will be held and the Worksop Salvation Army Band will play 'The Last Post'.

2 . Exhibition of world-class art If you haven't yet caught the big art exhibition, showing at the Harley Foundation gallery at Welbeck until December 31, this weekend might be your opportunity. 'Unseen Treasures Of The Portland Collection' reveals 400 years of world-class art, with fascinating displays of paintings, tapestry, silver, jewellery and other objects. Stunning items include Michelangelo's 'Madonna Of Silence' and the pearl ear-ring worn by King Charles I at his execution.

3 . Learn about the scandals of Sherwood Forest Imagine all the history associated with Sherwood Forest. Well, local author and historian Adrian Gray has pulled some of it together for an illustrated talk, ''Top Ten Scandals Of Sherwood Forest', that he is to give at Worksop Library next Wednesday afternoon (2.15 to 3.15). He recalls ten shocking events involving money, politics and sex that defined what happened to Sherwood.

4 . Book your room at 'Hotel California' for Eagles tribute Revered tribute band Talon are on the way to Retford's Majestic Theatre on Sunday for a show that honours rock legends, the Eagles. The world-class seven-piece band play the iconic album, 'Hotel California', from beginning to end and treat the audience to an array of hits, such as 'Desperado', 'Take It To The Limit', 'One Of These Nights' and 'Lyin' Eyes'.