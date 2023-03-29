Here comes the Easter holiday! 13 things to do in the Worksop area this weekend

It’s been a long drag since Christmas, hasn’t it? But now there is light at the end of the winter tunnel and the first big holiday of the year, Easter, is on the horizon.

As the school holidays start next Monday, there’s every excuse to lighten up this weekend and get in the mood for some holiday fun.

The countdown to Good Friday is on, and we’ve come up with a guide to events and activities taking place near Worksop and the wider area over the next few days.

If you fancy taking the kids on an Easter egg hunt, there are events taking place at Sundown Adventureland, Creswell Crags and Rufford Abbey.

It’s a busy weekend in nearby Mansfield, with an exciting ‘Superheroes And Princesses’ event on the Market Place and the latest Mansfield Mind Body Spirit Show, which has proved so popular that it is sold out.

At the Palace Theatre, shows feature rock ‘n’ roll music from the 50s and 60s, and also Irish music and comedy.

For the kids, there are also art activities, storytelling workshops and even a chance to have breakfast with the Easter bunny.

Before you set off, please check the websites of the individual websites for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great eve-of-Easter weekend!

1 . Breakfast with the Easter bunny Easter begins this weekend at Rufford Country Park in Ollerton, where kids get the chance to have breakfast with the Easter bunny on Saturday and Sunday (10.30 am). They can also take part in the venue's annual Easter egg hunt. Find the eggs that the bunny has hidden, record them on a trail sheet and win a special prize.

2 . Easter egg trail with a difference Creswell Crags Museum and Heritage Centre at Welbeck is holding its usual Easter egg trail, starting on Saturday and running until the end of the month. But it is one with a difference because eight eggs have been hidden around the crags as if by an Ice Age hunter, and each has a clue as to where the next one is. The Easter Rock Art Scavenger Hunt is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm.

3 . Easter exploration of castle Head to Bolsover Castle for a cracking adventure quest this Easter holiday. You can explore the castle and grounds to hunt for clues and challenges, and also discover traditional Easter games, such as egg-rolling and the egg and spoon race. Track down Easter eggs and you will be rewarded with a tasty chocolate treat from event partner, Love Cocoa. The quest starts on Saturday and runs every day until Sunday, April 16 (10 am to 5 pm).

4 . Join Eggbert's Easter Hunt Eggbert's Easter Egg Hunt at Sundown Adventureland, near Retford, is taking place from Saturday 1 to Sunday 16 April, where the littlest members of the family hunt for eight eggs, hidden in secret spots around the vast theme park. After tracking down as many eggs as possible, explorers can collect a complimentary sweet treat at the Pumpkin Patch Café. Tickets are £22 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Discounts are available for disabled guests, carers, wheelchair users, over 65s and blue light card holders. Family tickets are also available, starting from £58.50.