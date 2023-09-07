Here are the top 10 GP practices across Nottinghamshire.
The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.
The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.
The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of
patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.
Radar data analysists ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good.
Those with fewer than 100 responses are not included.
1. St George's Medical Practice
St George's Medical Practice of Musters Road, West Bridgford, hit the top spot. Of the 107 people who responded to the GP survey, 95.2% described their overall experience of St Georges Medical Practice as "good" or "very good". Some 73.2% said the practice was very good, while 22% said it was good. A further 1.5% said it was poor, while no one described the service as very poor. Photo: Facebook
2. East Bridgford Medical Centre
East Bridgford Medical Centre of Butt Ln, East Bridgford, is up next. Findings show that 74.5% of 130 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 20.1% described it as good. It meant the practice was rated at least good by 94.5% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in the county. Photo: Google
3. Tuxford Medical Centre
Tuxford Medical Centre, Faraday Ave, Tuxford, Newark, ranked third in the list with a score of 92.4%. Some 77.2% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 15.2% believed it was just good. Meanwhile, 2.5% described the service as poor or very poor. Photo: Google
4. Newthorpe Medical Practice
Located on Harvest Road, in Eastwood, Newthorpe Medical Practice came in just outside the top three, with 91% of 147 patients rating the service as good or very good. The practice was rated very good by 63.7% of patients, and good by 27.3%. However, 2.6% of patients thought the service was poor, with a further 3.1% describing it as very poor. Photo: Newthorpe Medical Practice